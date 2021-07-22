National internet outage impacting 911 calls across Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/Nexstar) — A nationwide internet outage is impacting 911 lines across Virginia.

Hanover County says anyone experiencing this problem to call 804-365-6140 for any emergency or non-emergency calls.

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office said anyone trying to receive emergency services should call 434-956-0958.

Other impacted localities include:

Appomattox County, Edford County and Botetourt County, call 540-572-4200 for the Rockbridge 911 center or 540-473-8631 for the Botetourt 911 center.

Campbell County, call 434-215-9985 or 434-219-9240 instead or text 911.

Wythe County, text 911 if you need immediate help.

Galax City, Crayson County and Caroll County — for service call 276-920-4391 or text 911.

Crayson County, call 276-920-4391 until the issue is fixed .

Halifax County, call 434-579-2870 instead.

Charlotte County, call 434-542-5141 or 434-542-5152 in case of emergencies.

Rockbridge County, call 540-572-4200 for now.

Nottoway County, text 911 until the issue is resovled.

Greene County, in case of an emergency call 434-566-2216.

Nexstar reports that the cause for the outage remains unknown, however, Akamai global content delivery network has confirmed a widespread issue to its Edge DNS service.

At 12:45 p.m. ET, most impacted websites were beginning to come back online, according to Nexstar.

In a statement, Akamai said they are “aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”

According to DownDetector, the outage is impacting PlayStation, Fidelity, FedEx, UPS, AirBNB, Home Depot, Disney, and more.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.