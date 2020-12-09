National law firm chosen for civil rights probe at VMI

LEXINGTON CITY, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s coordinating body for higher education has chosen a national law firm to investigate the Virginia Military Institute.
The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia posted a notice of intent Tuesday to contract Barnes & Thornburg.
The probe was ordered in October after The Washington Post published a story that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism” at the school.
The Roanoke Times reports that the notice is not a binding contract between the state and the firm. But a council official says the contract will be awarded at the end of the 10-day notice period.
