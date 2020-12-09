National law firm chosen for civil rights probe at VMI

Virginia News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON CITY, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s coordinating body for higher education has chosen a national law firm to investigate the Virginia Military Institute.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia posted a notice of intent Tuesday to contract Barnes & Thornburg.

The probe was ordered in October after The Washington Post published a story that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism” at the school.

The Roanoke Times reports that the notice is not a binding contract between the state and the firm. But a council official says the contract will be awarded at the end of the 10-day notice period.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Central Virginia to see first snow of the season on Monday

StormTracker 8

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events