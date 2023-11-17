MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the National Park Service (NPS) responded to another large fire in the southern area of Shenandoah National Park as other crews continued to contain the Quaker Run Fire.

On Friday, Nov. 17, NPS sent a crew to the Rockfish area of Shenandoah National Park for a new wildfire that currently spans approximately 20 acres. The fire began from a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 yesterday, which has now expanded into a large wildfire.

On. Nov. 16, a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 spread into a 20-acre wildfire in Shenandoah National Park at Rockfish Gap. (Photo: Shenandoah National Park)

According to Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive is closed from Rockfish north to the Loft Mountain Area. The Appalachian Trail from Rockfish to Jarman Gap is also closed.

As of Friday, crews assigned to the Quaker Run Fire continue to patrol and repair trails, roads and other areas, according to NPS. The Department of Forestry (DOF) has stated the Quaker Run Fire has been 100% contained.

NPS expects clouds and moderate humidity to reduce the reburn and escape of the fire within its contained space, but areas near both fires are closed to the public for safety reasons, such as fire-weakened trees.

As of Nov. 17, Madison County and Shenandoah National Park are still under fire bans.