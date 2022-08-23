HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The National Park Service has announced three grants totaling $284,777 to help preserve and study battlefields across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The money will support work by the American Battlefield Trust, Capital Region Land Conservancy and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

The Capital Region Land Conservancy will get $137,900 to study the New Market Heights battlefield, located in eastern Henrico just a few miles from Malvern Hill Battlefield.

According to a historical marker placed near the site, the battle was won by U.S. Colored Troops (USCTs) brigades, made up of Black Americans who fought for the North. According to the marker, they “compelled the Confederates here to retreat with the USCTs in pursuit.”

The grant is intended to allow historians to investigate “the Core Battlefield of New Market Heights.” The conservancy recently received a 28-acre farm as a donation which will form the core of the battlefield park.

Meanwhile, St. Mary’s College will put their $52,877 towards a project to explore Bacon’s Rebellion, a pre-revolution insurrection in Virginia during which Nathaniel Bacon, a wealthy plantation owner, sought, in his own words, “not only to ruine and extirpate all Indians in Generall but all Manner of Trade and Commerce with them.“

The study, titled “Mapping the Dragon: Towards an Indigenous History of Bacon’s Rebellion,” will focus on the Pamunkey Nation and its leader, Cockacoeske, who fled into the Dragon Swamp in order to evade Bacon’s men.

They managed to avoid Bacon for over a year thanks to their better understanding of the land, and Bacon’s insurrection ended when he died the following October of dysentery.