DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two tornados touched down in Central Virginia in the midst of severe weather and numerous tornado warnings across the region on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reported that one tornado caused notable damage in the area of King and Queen County and Caroline County. This tornado touched down south of Root Swamp Road in northern King and Queen County on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3:43 p.m. It then went north, causing damage on Root Swamp Road and then at the intersection of Sparta Road and Tignor Road in Caroline County.

The tornado uprooted trees and then hit a farm in Caroline County, damaging and destroying buildings, including one silo. Three tractors were also damaged.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

The tornado dissipated just north of the farm on 3:48 p.m., five minutes after it began. In that time, it traveled 2.8 miles and had peak winds between 65 and 75 mph.

Another tornado was spotted by a storm chaser seven miles southeast of McKinney and Dinwiddie County on Friday afternoon at 3:59 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was confirmed partially by drone footage that was captured just north of Route 40, showing a funnel reaching the ground and kicking up debris.

The storm mainly hit a largely wooded, inaccessible area and caused light damage, including a snapped cedar tree and some broken tree limbs. There were no injuries or fatalities involved.

The tornado dissipated around 4:04 p.m. It had traveled 2.25 miles and reached peak wind of 50 to 55 mph.

Both tornados were categorized as “EF0” on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. This indicates a weak tornado whose peak wind speeds are between 40 to 85 mph. These types of storms usually cause light damage to trees, chimneys and outdoor signs, according to the National Weather Service.