SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Longleaf pine trees, a species native to the landscape in southeastern Virginia, are being restored in a nature preserve.

As of now, the only Longleaf pine trees that remain standing at Dendron Swamp Natural Area Preserve in Sussex County are loblolly pines planted for timber. But a new restoration effort with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will soon reintroduce native longleaf pines to the area.

According to the DCR, this restoration effort is part of a grant awarded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to Old Dominion University and other partners.

Dendron Swamp Natural Area Preserve was protected due to its “bald cypress-tupelo swamps and other natural heritage resources in the bottomland forests,” the DCR said.

The effort to restore the longleaf pine trees is planned to include planting seedlings, as well as carrying out prescribed burns, which are “the intentional use of fire in a particular time and place, under established conditions and specifications, to accomplish a biological or resource management goal.”

A longleaf pine tree at “bottlebrush” stage at Chub Sandhill Natural Area Preserve (Photo: The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation)

The Department of Conservation and Recreation said the seedlings that will be planted will be propagated from the pine cones of native old-growth longleaf trees located in another nature preserve in Suffolk.