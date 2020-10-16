Navy Chief fatally struck by forklift at Norfolk Naval Station

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A forklift fatally struck a Navy Chief Petty Officer Friday in Norfolk. The identity of the chief is being withheld pending family notification.

The Chief Petty Officer, who was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), was hit on Pier 14, located at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, around 11 a.m.

NAVSTA emergency crews responded. The Chief Petty Officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is onoging.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: