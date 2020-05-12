Navy warship spills 4,000 gallons of fuel into the York River in Virginia

The USS Phillipine Sea Steams Off The Port Side Of The USS Enterprise, While An F/A-18C “Hornet” Launches From The Flight Deck At Adriatic Sea On February 25, 1999. (Photo By U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy confirms a large warship spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel into a Virginia river late last week.

WAVY-TV reported Monday that the USS Philippine Sea, a guided-missile cruiser, spilled the diesel fuel into the York River on Thursday morning.

A U.S. Fleet Forces Command Environmental Public Affairs Officer said the ship was docked at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown at the time. He said most of the fuel was contained, and cleanup efforts began immediately using a fuel vacuum truck. The official added that there was little impact to the shoreline.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the spill.