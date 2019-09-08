‘Near the finish line’: 99 percent of power back on after Hurricane Dorian, Dominion Energy says

Virginia Beach, V.a. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy crews are spread out in neighborhoods across Hampton Roads, doing their best to restore power quickly.

“The first thing we want to do is find downed lined situations that’s a safety risk to the public,” said design specialist with Dominion Energy Steve Hilliard.



Then, they move on to critical customers, like hospitals. From there, they try to find areas where a large number of people are without power, and then make their way into neighborhoods. During our ride along, we went to Thoroughgood Drive.

“The large tree took out the main line tripped the re-closure device, it was a downed wire situation,” said Hilliard.

About 105 customers were impacted in that neighborhood.

“We have multiple crews out here repairing this location and any time we have damage behind a device, we have to patrol the remaining areas of that device. So what we have to do is make sure that’s not the only damaged location,” he said.

Hilliard says patrol teams go out before crews to assess the damage so there’s an effective and safe restoration process.

“We can send them information of how many crews they’ll need, the amount of material, what type of equipment they need,” he said.

In celebratory tweet posted Sunday morning, Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Harris said 99 percent of lost power during Hurricane Dorian were back on.

Dominion Energy crews made repairs at more than 2,600 outage locations restoring service to over 27,000 customers.

Nearing the finish line! 99% who lost power from #Dorian are back on. In last 24 hours @DominionEnergy teams made repairs at 2,600+ outage locations, restoring service to 27,000 customers. pic.twitter.com/sSAAjTOk8j — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) September 8, 2019

If you need to report a downed line our power outage you can call 1-866-366-4357.