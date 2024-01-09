RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 4,000 buildings in the Northern Neck region of Virginia are currently without power due to severe weather.

According to Dominion Energy and the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC), a total of around 3,903 buildings in the region were experiencing an outage, as of 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to NNEC, the highest number of buildings without power is in Westmoreland County, with approximately 1,051. About 991 NNEC customers in Northumberland County, around 506 in Richmond County and about 120 in Lancaster were also without power.

About 281 Dominion customers in Northumberland County and approximately 954 in Westmoreland County were without power as well.

According to NNEC, it is estimated that power across the affected areas will be restored by 8 p.m. Tuesday. There is no estimated time of restoration for Dominion’s outages.

