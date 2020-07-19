Nearly 50 churches gather for ‘Unity Walk’ at the Oceanfront Saturday evening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 50 churches gathered on Saturday evening for a Unity Walk to worship and pray for those in need.

The walk began at 6 p.m. from 17th Street and Atlantic Ave to 31st and Atlantic Avenue.

Following the walk, the prayer and worship event will take place at the 31st Street stage near the King Neptune statue.

Local leadership may be in attendance to support the mission.

WAVY New’s Kara Dixon is live from the event and will have more details later this evening.

Walkers have made it to the 31st Stage. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Du2oPg2Ju8 — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) July 18, 2020

The All for Jesus Unity Walk is going on right now at the VB Oceanfront. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/00ze3dMkoC — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) July 18, 2020

The All For Jesus Facebook page organizing the walk said:

“The body of Christ is coming together to walk in unity proclaiming the name of Jesus! Almost 50 churches are gathering together to worship, pray for those in need. Water baptism will be available and local ministers will be giving the word. We stand together praying for our Emergency Service Responders. Come join us as we walk in reconciliation and proclaim the name of Jesus.”

LATEST HEADLINES: