Coronavirus update: Nearly 59,000 COVID-19 cases in VA; Testing at Southwood Apartments

A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janssen Pharmaceutical hopes to begin clinical trials on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the middle of the summer. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 23, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 58,994 cases of COVID-19 — 56,452 confirmed and 2,542 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,645.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,725 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Testing in Richmond

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Tuesday, June 23: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Southwood Management Properties, 1400 Southwood Parkway.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Southwood Management Properties, 1400 Southwood Parkway. Thursday, June 25: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at East Henrico Rec Center, 1440 N Laburnum Ave.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

