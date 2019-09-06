Nearly 90K Virginians without power

VIRGINIA, USA (WRIC) — Nearly 90,000 Virginians are already feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Dominion Energy is reporting that 88,790 customers are without power Friday afternoon.

In Richmond, 22 customers are out of power, 117 in Chesterfield and 66 in Henrico as of 12:23 p.m.

Dominion Energy said customers in North Carolina and Virginia could be without power for multiple days because of the Category 1 storm.

The company said they have located crews and staged materials in order to asess the damage of the storm and be ready to restore power once weather conditions are safe.

“More than 7,000 Dominion Energy employees and contract crew members are ready to support the restoration effort”, the energy company said.

If you do experience an outage, Dominion Energy offers these tips:

The quickest and most efficient way to notify Dominion Energy of a power outage is to report it online using a mobile device.

Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage.

Turn off all appliances except one light to prevent overload when power comes back on.

Be careful to avoid downed power lines, which may be energized and deadly. Remember that downed wires can be hidden under fallen trees or branches or under flooded streets or yards.

Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors avoid downed wires.

