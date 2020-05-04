Nearly half of fatal crashes since Northam’s state of emergency due to speeding, VSP says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said nearly half of the fatal crashes since Governor Northam’s state of emergency in March have been speed-related.
“Since March 13 (Gov’s State of Emergency) thru April 22, speed-related fatalities on Virginia highways make up 47% of fatal crashes,” VSP wrote on Facebook.
On Saturday, VSP troopers said they cited eight drivers for driving over 100 mph. Once again, VSP reminded drivers that an open road is not an invitation to speed.
