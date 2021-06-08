Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where to get one this week in Chesterfield

Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available at multiple locations across Chesterfield County this week.

People ages 12 and older will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 8

New Deliverance Church, 1701 Turner Road 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Wednesday, June 9

Children’s Home of VA Baptist, 6900 Hickory Road 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



No registration is required. All locations will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

A parent or guardian must be present with a child in order to get the vaccine.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state has administered over 8.4 million vaccines. More than half of Virginia residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine.

On average, Virginia is administering 23,787 vaccines a day. This is low compared to the peak of vaccinations on April 2, where the state reported administering 85,584 vaccines.