Need cooling assistance? Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting applications

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia households in need of cooling assistance during the hot summer months can now apply for help! The Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting applications until Monday, August 16.

Types of assistance include:

Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment

Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

Purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner

In order to qualify, the department said that a household must have a child less than six years of age, an individual living with a disability, or an adult age 60 or older living in the home.

Households must also meet the income requirements. This year’s maximum gross monthly income

before taxes for a one-person household is $1,610 and $3,313 for a household of four.

Families and individuals may submit an application online via CommonHelp, by calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370, or through their local department of social services.