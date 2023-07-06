RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) is now accepting applications for the cooling assistance program.

The program works through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program (EAP), which helps low-income families with their energy needs. Applicants must meet income qualifications to be considered for the program.

Some requirements include a household must have a child less than six years of age, an adult 60 years or older, or an individual living with a disability.

The money can be used for energy bills, heat pumps and A.C. repairs, purchases of fans and installation of window units, and more.

Individuals and families needing cooling assistance are encouraged to apply even if they are unsure of their eligibility status. The application period closes on Aug. 15, 2023.

Applications — available in English and Spanish — can be submitted to your local department of social services online via CommonHelp, or by calling 1-855-635-4370.

To read more about the cooling assistance program, click BELOW: