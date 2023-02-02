The Nelson County Sheriff’s office says it has been searching for a man wanted for criminal charges since 2021.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s office says it has been searching for a man wanted for criminal charges since 2021.

Deputies say 45-year-old Donovan Lacy Smith, is wanted for money laundering, distribution of over 250 grams of meth, and racketeering. Smith was previously known to be from the Afton area.

He is described as five-foot-tall at 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know Smith’s whereabouts or have information that you want to share, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-263-7050.