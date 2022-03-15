RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The DMV urged Virginians to plan a safe ride home before celebrations begin on Thursday and through the weekend.

According to a DMV press release on Monday, there were 128 alcohol-related crashes, 69 injuries and four preventable deaths from March 16 to March 21 last year.

“Never rely on luck to get you home safely if your St. Patrick’s Day celebration includes alcohol,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Make a plan for a sober ride home before the celebration begins and stick to your plan at the end of the night.”

Alternatives for getting behind the wheel include designating a friend or family member as a sober driver or coordinating a ride through public transportation, a taxi service or a ride-sharing company.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the average DUI costs $10,000. This amount could include, but is not limited to, a loss of income from jail time, legal fees, court costs, license reinstatement charges, mandatory substance abuse classes, and increased insurance rates.

Virginia drivers with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher are legally considered to be driving under the influence.