RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rt. Rev’d E. Mark Stevenson officially became the 14th Bishop Diocesan to lead the Diocese of Virginia after an ordination and consecration service this weekend.

More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.

Bishop Stevenson previously served as Director of Episcopal Migration Ministries, Domestic Poverty Missioner for the Episcopal Church and Canon to the Ordinary in the Diocese of Louisiana. He was the Rector in two parishes, the Church of the Annunciation in New Orleans and the Church of the Good Shepherd in the Orlando area.

Bishop Stevenson is succeeding the Rt. Rev. Shannon Johnston, who retired in 2017. Since then, Suffragan Bishop Susan Goff has served as the Ecclesiastical Authority for the Diocese of Virginia.