STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A new motorboat ramp has opened on the Potomac River at Widewater State Park that gives boaters direct access to the waterway.

New boat ramp at Widewater State Park (Photo: DCR)

According to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the boat ramp will provide a view of and access to the Potomac River-Mallows Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

The ramp, which opened on Monday, July 10, provides 50 boat trailer parking spaces as well as 14 spots for single cars and restrooms facilities. The parking lot can be accessed through a fully automatic gate, said DCR.

The ramp opens each day at 5 a.m. and the gate allows vehicles to leave anytime, though boaters must enter before the gate closes at dusk each day. Since dusk hours change throughout the year, closing times will change as well, according to DCR. Patrons can call the park office for current closing times at 540-288-1400.

Anyone looking to find more information about boating at Virginia State Parks can visit DCR’s website.