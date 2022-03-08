RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is a new record for highest average gas prices in the Commonwealth of Virginia and Richmond as of Tuesday morning, according to statistics from AAA.

Virginia’s average for regular unleaded gasoline is now $4.103 as of March 8, which breaks the record of $4.010 set in July 2008.

AAA statistics in Virginia

Richmond’s average for regular unleaded gasoline is at $4.159 as of March 8, and that also breaks its record of $4.006 set in July 2008. That is a $0.14 increase overnight.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin blames the rising energy prices on “bad federal policies” that have “constrained the development of American energy.”

Youngkin added that there’s not much he can do for inflation as “these challenges are beyond too much degree what a governor can do. In particular, a governor from one state.”

Other localities in the area are experiencing similar averages (as of March 8):