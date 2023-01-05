The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré as the new chancellor for the Virginia Community College System. (Courtesy of VCCS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The State Board for Community Colleges has hired a new chancellor for the Virginia Community College System (VCCS).

David Doré currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience and Work Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, according to VCCS.

The search for a new chancellor had to be restarted last summer after Gov. Glenn Youngkin raised concerns about the process’s lack of transparency and a previously selected candidate turned down the position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Doré to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges at a time of transformation as our colleges prepare to take on an even larger role in preparing Virginians for successful careers and meeting the needs of Virginia’s businesses for workers with the right skills for the 21st century marketplace,” said Douglas Garcia, Chair of the State Board for Community Colleges.

Doré will be the 10th person to lead VCCS — including 23 community colleges — and will succeed Sharon Morrissey, who served as Interim Chancellor since July 2022.