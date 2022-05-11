MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Bold flavors are coming to the City of Manassas on Thursday, May 12, by way of a brand new Checkers drive-through restaurant.

The Florida–based fast-food chain Checkers & Rally announced in a release Wednesday that a truck carrying parts of the eatery’s pop-up building will travel through the streets of the city, where residents can then watch crews assemble the pieces on a lot located at 9540 Liberia Avenue. Construction will begin Thursday at 7 a.m. and continue throughout the rest of the day.

The drive-through pop-up will service customers while a permanent Checkers restaurant, which is set to open in the summer, is being built.

Although Checkers is best known for its hamburgers and seasoned fries, the restaurant also offers hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes.

A video of a Checkers drive-through being assembled is available for those who can’t make it to Manassas to watch the construction happen in person. Additional information about Checkers is available on the restaurant’s website.