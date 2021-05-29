New class of students selected by Northam for Governor’s Fellows Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Twenty-five students are set to participate in the Governor’s Fellows Program this summer.



From June 1 to July 31, participants will be trained in leadership and decision-making by Virginia’s executive branch. Students can look forward to projects and field trips that will sharpen their skills.



Participants include Virginia students and Virginia residents attending out-of-state institutions. Some are from Hampton Roads, including five from William & Mary in Williamsburg, two from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, and one from Christopher Newport University in Newport News.



“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of Fellows to the Governor’s Office and the unique perspectives, energy, and experiences that each one of them brings to our Administration,” said Governor Ralph Northam.

For the first time in history, program participants will receive a $3,600 stipend. Northam has been committed to removing barriers and providing a historic investment in the program through his proposed budgets.



The new class includes students from universities all over the state. View the full list below:



• Abby Admete, University of Richmond

• Dymon Bailey, George Mason University

• Emily Baker, James Madison University

• Whitney Brown, Virginia Commonwealth University

• Kameron Clarke, Virginia Wesleyan University

• Nadiah Cooper, William & Mary

• Dominique Dowling, George Mason University

• Jordan Frijas, Virginia Tech

• Ja’Neese Jefferson, Virginia State University

• Michael Jerakis, William & Mary

• Maya Link, University of Virginia

• Javion Peterson, Longwood University

• Alexandra Pillion, Virginia Tech

• Grace Poreda, William & Mary

• Alicia Pullen, Old Dominion University

• Mary Olivia Rentner, William & Mary

• Jose Daniel Rico, Virginia Tech

• Randall Joseph Riffle, William & Mary

• Ashley Scott, Princeton University

• Da’Quan Saunders-McNear, Virginia Commonwealth University

• Dawann Steagall, Jr., Old Dominion University

• Nathan Tatum, University of Richmond

• Megan Weeks, University of Mary Washington

• Tucker Wayne, Christopher Newport University

• Omer Yousuf, George Mason University



Additional information about the Governor’s Fellows Program is available here.