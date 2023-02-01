TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Who doesn’t love coffee? A new coffee shop in Tazewell is roasting up a tasty brew.

Dragon’s Coffee and More offer a new unique experience. Husband and wife team Ron and Jen Spain opened the coffee shop in a vacant gas station.

Jen said what sets them apart from other coffee shops is her homemade products.

“We make all of our syrups from scratch with real ingredients,” Spain said. “Our vanilla bean, I use vanilla bean, it’s not a vanilla extract. We make it all here in-house and our coffee comes from Seattle, it’s the coffee capital.”

They also sell homemade jewelry and cool knick-knacks. The coffee shop is located on Carline Avenue in Tazewell County.