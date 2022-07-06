RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers of electric, hybrid, and fuel efficient vehicles now have the option to save money on their highway use fee.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient cars who pay the state highway use fee can now enroll in the voluntary Mileage Choice Program when they renew their vehicle registration. Through the new program, drivers will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year, rather than paying an upfront fee at registration renewal.

For customers who drive less than the state average of 11,600 miles per year, this will ultimately save them money. Those who drive more will still never pay more than their typical highway use fee, according to the DMV.

“We continue to not only provide options for Virginians at DMV, but look for innovative and efficient solutions to save our customers time and money,” Linda Ford, acting DMV commissioner, said. “By choosing to participate in the Mileage Choice Program, customers may pay less, but will also spread out their highway use fee instead of paying one lump sum annually.”

The DMV said customers must sign up for the Mileage Choice Program prior to renewing their vehicle registration. The sign-up process involves creating an account on Emovis to receive a mileage reporting device, and then setting up the device in your vehicle to record the miles you drive throughout the year.

According to the DMV, the Virginia General Assembly first instituted the highway use fee in 2020 to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards maintaining and repairing the Commonwealth’s highway system.

Registration for the Mileage Choice Program is now open. To sign up or learn more about the program, visit the Virginia DMV website.