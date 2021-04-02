New doggie ice cream shop opening at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — I scream, you scream, we all … bark for ice cream?

If your dog wasn’t spoiled enough before, a new Virginia business will help make sure they are.

A new treat for your dog to woof down is coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“They love ice cream, my dogs have always liked ice cream,” said Michael Griffin, one of the owners of the Virginia Beach Salty Paws franchise location. “This type of ice cream is healthy, at least good for dogs. It’s made from goats’ milk and [doesn’t] contain lactose.”

Salty Paws was founded in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Michael Griffin, his wife Melody and daughter Vanessa got the idea to open the Virginia Beach location after a visit to a location in Maryland.

“Immediately, she said ‘This is it,'” he said.

They’re not just serving up ice cream. There are burger treats, doggie birthday hats and a “spoiled dog” cookie.

“We just love dogs, and we want them all to feel like they’re family when they come in here,” he said.



If you’re interested in picking up some treats for your pup, Salty Paws on Laskin Road will have its grand opening Saturday, April 3.