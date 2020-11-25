New Hulu Limited series ‘Dopesick’ to film in central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Roanoke Valley

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24, that Dopesick, inspired by a bestselling book, will become a Hulu eight-episode limited series and will film in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and the Roanoke regions, including Clifton Forge, this winter.

Dopesick is inspired by the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” by Virginia author Beth Macy.

“Virginia continues to be a premier production hub for filmmakers seeking an authentic, film-friendly environment and a home away from home,” said Northam. “It is wonderful to see this story from a Virginia author transformed from page to screen right here in our Commonwealth. We are honored to host the impressive team behind this compelling and consequential project, and to play a role in putting a universal spotlight on the opioid epidemic that continues to devastate American families and communities from all walks of life.”

Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton will executive produce and star alongside Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie, An Education), Rosario Dawson (Rent, Luke Cage) and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Booksmart).

Barry Levinson (Rain Man) is set to direct the project with executive producers Strong, Keaton, Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale), Karen Rosenfelt (Twilight), John Goldwyn (Dexter), and Touchstone Television.

Dopesick looks into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. The show will take viewers from a mining community to the hallways of the Drug Enforcement Administration, to the opulence of “one-percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan, intertwining the stories of affected families to reveal the state of addiction in America, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling an unprecedented drug epidemic.

“Film, television, and new media production is an incredibly valuable combined industry, and a much-needed immediate revenue generator for the Commonwealth. We welcome the high-paying jobs and economic stimulation that this type of work provides for Virginia workers and communities.” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and its vibrant production community for welcoming this production with open arms,” said Touchstone Television Executive Vice President of Production Nissa Diederich. “We’re excited to get to work.”

Dopesick will be eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit or grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

“Film productions act like super tourists—spending large amounts in a short period of time and touching local businesses large and small,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds. “We’re excited that the Commonwealth’s hard work and credentials have once again attracted a production of this scope and caliber. The added benefit of hosting a project that can provide vital awareness and change lives is truly immeasurable. This industry is structured to address complicated logistical challenges, thus implementing comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation, testing, and tracing protocols to execute the work safely is a top priority.”

Officials say Dopesick marks another major production choosing to film in Virginia and follows recently filmed projects like The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Good Lord Bird, and Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984.

