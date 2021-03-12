New Jersey man dies in Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said a New Jersey man died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

VSP said at 6:20 a.m. on March 12, troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle accident on I-95 southbound at mile marker 6.5. Officials said the preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2002 Cherolet Avalanche ran off the right side of the road and truck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

When troopers arrived, they said the driver was trapped inside his vehicle and critically injured. He was being med-flighted to a VCU medical center, however during the flight his condition worsened and he was instead taken to Southside regional Medical center in Petersburg.

The driver died from his injuries at the hospital

The driver has been identified as Daniel L. Ware, 32, of Sicklerville, New Jersey. His first of kin have been notified about his death.