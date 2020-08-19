New Kent County Public Schools change to all-virtual start to the 2020-2021 school year

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Students in New Kent County Public Schools will return to school virtually this fall. The school district planned to offer families a choice between hybrid or virtual learning, but updated their Return To Learn Plan on Monday during the School Board’s work session, according to a note on New Kent County Schools’ website.

Additional information about this change as well as schedules, teacher assignments, Chromebook deployment and upcoming open houses will be sent to families, according to the website.

Note on New Kent County Public Schools website

New Kent County Public Schools previously offered families the choice between a hybrid or virtual schooling model. The hybrid plan would have included two days of face-to-face instruction and non-internet based activities to do from home.

The first day of school remains Tuesday, Sept. 8.

