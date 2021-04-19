New Kent County vaccine clinic closing in May

Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing in May. The clinic, located at New Kent High School, has been open for more than three months.

“We are very pleased to say that over the last 13 weeks, we have held 16 vaccination clinics in

partnership with the Chickahominy Health District here in New Kent County,” said Thomas

Evelyn, Chairman of the New Kent County Board of Supervisors. “Approximately 5,942

vaccine doses have been administered at New Kent County vaccine clinics with a total of

3,489 people fully vaccinated to date.

People who need their second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be able to get it at the clinic through Friday, May 21.

New Kent County residents who are 18 years of age and older and want to sign up for a vaccine appointment should call the New Kent County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (804) 966-9677 by Thursday, April 22, 2021. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.