1  of  2
Breaking News
Water rescue underway as truck is found in the Swift Creek Reservoir Hopewell man dies at VCU Medical Center after being trapped inside of his burning home

New license plate celebrates UVA’s national championship

Virginia News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A limited-edition license plate is being offered to celebrate the University of Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2019 national championship.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles worked with UVA to offer a license plate featuring the national champion’s logo.

The plate is now available for purchase at any DMV customer service center, mobile office or online. It costs $25 annually, plus the cost of the registration, and can be personalized for $10.

UVA license plates are part of the DMV’s revenue-sharing program, with $15 of the $25 fee returned to the university to support student scholarships. UVA has received more than $1.9 million from the program since it was established in 1992.

The DMV also offers license plates as ornamental souvenirs. The $10 plates cannot be used on motor vehicles.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events