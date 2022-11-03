Shenandoah Valley National Park has released two brand new live-view cameras from Big Meadows and the Valley. (Photo: Shenandoah National Park Service)

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Nature lovers and national park aficionados alike can now see more of the Shenandoah Valley than ever, right from their living room couch.

Shenandoah Valley National Park has released two brand new live-view cameras from Big Meadows and the Valley.

The View from the Valley Webcam

Instead of the usual in-park view, this camera gives viewers a live-feed view directly of the park, coming from the view of the Shenandoah Valley. The pre-set video tour reveals iconic Blue Ridge Mountain crests such as Marys Rock, Stony Man and Hawksbill, the highest peak in Shenandoah.

Big Meadows Live

This live-feed video tour includes wide shots and close-ups of the Big Meadow landscape throughout all seasons across the meadow. Viewers can now check out how the landscape changes, check the weather and watch the local wildlife from any location.

The two new live video streams join a variety of other webcams offered by the Shenandoah National Park Service, including a Mountain View Cam, Air Quality Webcam, Traffic Cams, and a camera providing a rotating live still-image of views seen around Big Meadows.

The web cameras can be accessed by visiting the National Park Service online here.