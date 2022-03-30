NEW MARKET, Va. (WRIC) — The New Market Police Department is asking for help finding an 18-year-old who they say has been missing for a week.

According to New Market Police, Tiffany Lynn Burrell was last seen Tuesday, March 22 in the Charlottesville area. She stands at 5’10” and weighs about 200 pounds. She wears glasses and has brown eyes and hair.

Burrell has a medical condition that she needs medication for. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call New Market Police at 540-459-6101 or 540-740-3776.