ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A New Mexico school counselor has been arrested and charged with sexual crimes against a minor after it was discovered he had a felony warrant against him out of Virginia.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Tularosa Police Department contacted the New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit to tell them the department had reason to believe that a Tularosa Public Schools counselor had a felony warrant out of Virginia. The felony warrant was issued by the Albemarle County Police Department in Virginia for criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

New Mexico State Police officers confirmed the warrant was valid and confronted 52-year-old Darren Wade Powell at his home in La Luz, New Mexico. He was arrested and was taken into custody without incident.

Powell was booked into the Otero County Detention Center while he awaits extradition to Virginia.

8News has reached out to the Albemarle County Police Department and Tularosa Police Department for more details on Powell’s charges, warrants and how it was discovered that Powell was in New Mexico.