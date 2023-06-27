RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — AAA estimates more than 1.2 million Virginians will travel this July 4th weekend. When they hit the road, they’ll be required to follow a new law designed to protect drivers pulled over on the side of the road.

Starting July 1, Virginia’s Move Over Law will require drivers to move over or slow down for stopped vehicles that have their hazards lights on, display road flares or other warning signs. Currently, drivers only have to move over for emergency vehicles.

The law is intended to protect drivers of disabled vehicles such as 49-year-old Angela Hurley, who, in 2022, was sitting in her car on the side of Interstate 95 in Hanover waiting for help when she was allegedly killed by 70-year-old Levi E. Braxton III, who drove onto the shoulder to pass another car.

“Tragic is an understatement,” Hurley’s sister, Alexis Wells said. “The pain and heartbreak is immeasurable. You just do the best you can. Remember her. Honor her. Make a difference.”

Drivers who fail to move over could be ticketed and face a fine up to $250.

“Just act like your loved one is in the car on the side of the road,” said Col. Matt Hanley, director of Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Field Operations. “What would you do then? You would slow down, you would move over, and you would pay attention. You would give them the space they need to get through whatever emergency they are involved in.”

Wells says the simple act of moving over can prevent families from having to talk about their loved ones in the past tense.

“Try and look at pictures and try and keep her as close to us as we possibly can,” Wells said.