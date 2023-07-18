RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A new law was passed which allows Virginians the option to display their blood type on government issued IDs in order to help first responders in emergencies.

Sen. George L. Barker (Va. D) introduced Senate Bill 345. It directs the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, to establish a method for an applicant to disclose their blood type on their driver’s license or ID.

Courtesy of Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Virginians will now see this option when they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID at dmv.virginia.gov, or in person at any Virginia DMV customer service center. Customers who are applying for an ID for the first time must visit a customer service center in person.

It’s not required for an applicant to prove their blood type, and relies on the individual to provide the correct information. The bill states the DMV is not liable for the accuracy of the data.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an

emergency,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey in a news release. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver’s license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators.”