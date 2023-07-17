RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new report shows Virginia is the second-best state for business in the United States.

CNBC ranked states based on several categories with Virginia coming in the top ten in the categories of workforce, infrastructure, business friendliness and access to capital. Virginia also ranked first in the education category.

“We work collaboratively with K-12, community colleges, all of our university systems and industry so that we are setting up a system that we are producing a workforce for tomorrow,” said Christina Winn, president of Virginia Economic Developers Association.

This is the third consecutive year Virginia has finished in the top three, having taken home the top spot in 2021 and finishing third in 2022.

However, it wasn’t all good news for Virginia. The state ranked in the bottom half of states for business costs and cost of living.

“Our competitive states like North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, all have comprehensive tax reform that they have committed to over the past several years,” said Keith Martin, executive vice president of Public Policy and Government Relations for the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Winn said although the report shows that Virginia is a good place for business, it is really a win for everyone. She said tax revenue from businesses benefits a community.

“Really goes back to reinvesting into you as a resident,” Winn said. “Meaning, I am going to have better schools. I am going to have better parks, better libraries. I am going to have a better quality of life.”