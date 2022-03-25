RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Governor Glen Youngkin has declared March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Virginia. His office then highlighted the current partnership between the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) and the work they are doing to raise awareness of problem gambling.

“Raising awareness of problem gambling and encouraging responsible play are part of the fabric of the Virginia Lottery,” said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly T. Gee in a recent press release. “We use our well-known and respected brand to help Virginians know where to seek help if they or a loved one should need it.”

With the growing options for gambling available to Virginians, these groups believe it is more important than ever to create new resources to help those with gambling problems. A new Virginia Lottery self-help program allows individuals to exclude themselves from sports betting and other lottery and gaming activities, such as those offered by the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs and the Virginia Racing Commission.

Through this program, individuals can voluntarily exclude themselves from these gambling opportunities for two years, 5 years or for a lifetime. You can learn more about this program here.

Following the creation of the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Virginia Lottery and VCPG teamed up with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), who use the fund to provide continuing financial support for those with gambling problems in Virginia. A portion of the revenue from gambling and other regulated gaming entities, like casinos and sports betting, is directed to this fund.

“These new resources from the Lottery are timely, as we shine a spotlight on Problem Gambling Awareness Month,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, Ph.D., President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “Virginians will benefit from the self-exclusion program and the new state treatment fund. It’s not only about awareness, but taking action to support those in need.”

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has also begun a series of educational seminars to help train addiction specialists about gambling addiction.

A helpline is availabe for those who have questions about problem gambling. It is toll-free, confidential and available 24/7. The number is 1-888-532-3500. You can call, text or chat.