New site approved for Caroline County Confederate Civil War monument

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Confederate Civil War monument will find its new home at Greenlawn Cemetery on Lakewood Road.

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors approved this request on Tuesday, according to a release.

The board also determined that it is in the county’s best interest to utilize county resources to remove the monument from the courthouse lawn in Bowling Green and relocate it, instead of paying a fee to hire a private contractor.

County Administrator Charles Culley, Jr. says Building Official Kevin Wightman has assembled a group of local experts who have volunteered their time to complete the relocation project.

According to a Friday release, up to $25,000 may be needed for equipment rental and incidental expenses. Staff members have confirmed that the monument is covered under the county’s insurance policy with VACORP.