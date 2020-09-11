New state energy assistance program for households affected by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is a new program to help Virginians financially impacted by COVID-19 with their energy needs. The Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program will help low-income families that would not typically qualify for other energy assistance programs offered by the Virginia Department of Social Services.

According to a press release from VDSS, eligible households will receive a one-time payment of $300 for their immediate energy costs, including energy debt accumulated during the pandemic.

The VDSS received $23.4 million in CARES Act funding to help with the establishment of the energy assistance program and other similar resources.

“I am thrilled that expanded home emergency relief will be extended to Virginia households most in need,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “With the moratorium on service cut-offs ending on September 16 and the financial impact of COVID-19 continuing to affect communities both across the Commonwealth and nation, it’s critical that we bolster support for families navigating this crisis with limited income or dependent household members.”

To qualify for assistance residents must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility, be a U.S. citizen or eligible immigrant and the household’s monthly gross income must be less than the maximum allowed for the number of people in the home.

Household Size Maximum Income 1 $2,720 2 $3,558 3 $4,395 4 $5,232 5 $6,069 6 $6,907 Each Additional Member Add $156

Any household that has received assistance with fuel or cooling from the VDSS in the last 12 months is not eligible for benefits from this program. Households may qualify for other heating assistance through VDSS’ normal fuel assistance application process, which begins Tuesday, October 13 and ends Friday, November 13.

To learn more about the Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program, click here. Residents can also contact the dedicated energy assistance line at 1-833-829-2767.

