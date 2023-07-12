RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new study from Virginia’s Watchdog agency, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), shows Virginia is spending roughly $1,900 less per student than the national average.

JLARC also found that the commonwealth commits less funding to public education than three of its five bordering states. Along with the information that Virginia’s education formula doesn’t sufficiently account for higher-needs students, regional labor costs, and a school division’s size.

After finding several issues with Virginia’s education funding formula, JLARC recommended changes totaling $3.5 billion in more public education funding.

