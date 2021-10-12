New United States Attorney sworn in for Eastern District of Virginia

This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After working for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Jessica D. Aber has been sworn as the newest United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Aber was recommended and endorsed by Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

During the selection process, senators also recommended John Hall, civil litigator at Covington & Burling for the role. The White House ultimately made the decision to nominate Aber.

President Joe Biden announced her nomination in August.

The United States Senate voted unanimously to give Aber the position in October.

Aber’s history with the Eastern District of Virginia started in 2009. Throughout her time as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Aber has worked as a representative to the Richmond Division’s drug court as well as handling cases on things such as financial fraud, public corruption, violent crime, and child exploitation cases.

Starting in 2016, Aber became the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division for EDVA.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Her role going forward will be to supervise federal crimes and litigation of civil crimes that the federal government has an interest in. The full EDVA staff is around 300 people who work in Northern, Central and Eastern Virginia.

The former U.S. Attorney for the district, G. Zachary Terwilliger stepped down from the role in January after two years of service. In his absence, EDVA’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh served as Acting U.S. Attorney.

Parekh did not apply for the politically-appointed U.S. Attorney position.