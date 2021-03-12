New vaccine registration system could be on the way to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As thousands of Virginians rush to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is in the process of replacing the online registration system.

Dena Potter, spokesperson for Vaccinate Virginia, says the current system, called PrepMod, is experiencing flaws that are causing a headache for folks during the process.

“This system worked for many uses, but its inability to create unique user links to schedule appointments led to confusion and frustration when users shared the links and ineligible people signed up for vaccinations only to be turned away or have their appointments canceled,” she said in a statement to 8News.

PrepMod also lacks the bulk upload feature, making it difficult to leverage lists of names pulled from the state pre-registration system.

So far, Potter says PrepMod has been unable to come up with a solution. Meanwhile, the state is piloting a new, in-house scheduling solution called VASE.

VASE, which stands for Vaccine Appointment Scheduling Engine, was piloted to help schedule appointments for the first Community Vaccination Clinics (CVCs), which are scheduled to open next week. If successful, it could potentially be modified to replace PrepMod altogether in the coming weeks.

For now, the state health department will continue to use PrepMod to register individuals on site to ensure their information gets into the system.