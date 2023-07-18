CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A new Virginia law will make it easier for first responders to help people in emergencies.

Virginians can now put their blood type on their driver’s license or ID. This new feature will be available for people to add to their identification when they renew or replace it, which can be done at the Department of Motor Vehicle’s website.

This newly implemented law, which was introduced by Senator George Barker, now makes it an option for Virginians to add their blood type to various forms of identification.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), anyone renewing or replacing their ID online will be prompted if they want to add their blood type.

If you choose to add your blood type, it will be displayed on the front of the identification card with a blood drop icon. This will make it easier and more efficient for first responders to help people in life-or-death situations.