1  of  5
Breaking News
New Virginia law ends D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s bid for resentencing Virginia lawmakers pass bill ending Lee-Jackson holiday Local student arrested after bragging about having handgun on school grounds, superintendent says Police: Newport News man tries to hijack GRTC bus Katherine Johnson, one of NASA Langley’s ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101

New Virginia law ends D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s bid for resentencing

Virginia News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the D.C. snipers, has dropped his Supreme Court bid for resentencing after a change to a Virginia law now makes him eligible for parole.

Passed by the General Assembly, and signed by Governor Ralph Northam, HB35 changes Virginia’s sentencing policies for juveniles.

Under the new law, juveniles will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of their sentence.

Eighteen years ago Malvo and his accomplice, 41-year-old John Muhammed, went on a shooting rampage, murdering 10 people.

The killing spree created panic in parts of Ashland, Falls Church and Spotsylvania, in addition to Washington D.C. and Maryland.

Muhammed received the death penalty for the three-week killing spree and was executed ten years ago.

Malvo was sentenced to 10 life sentences when he was 17-years-old. Lawyers for Malvo were working to get his life sentences reduced. Four of the sentences have since been thrown out.

“In order for the Commonwealth to agree to dismiss the case, Malvo has agreed not to seek any resentencing,” said Charlotte Gomer, press secretary for the Office of the Attorney General. “The life sentences he received in Virginia will remain in place.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events