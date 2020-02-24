New Virginia law ends D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s bid for resentencing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the D.C. snipers, has dropped his Supreme Court bid for resentencing after a change to a Virginia law now makes him eligible for parole.

Passed by the General Assembly, and signed by Governor Ralph Northam, HB35 changes Virginia’s sentencing policies for juveniles.

Under the new law, juveniles will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of their sentence.

Eighteen years ago Malvo and his accomplice, 41-year-old John Muhammed, went on a shooting rampage, murdering 10 people.

The killing spree created panic in parts of Ashland, Falls Church and Spotsylvania, in addition to Washington D.C. and Maryland.

Muhammed received the death penalty for the three-week killing spree and was executed ten years ago.

Malvo was sentenced to 10 life sentences when he was 17-years-old. Lawyers for Malvo were working to get his life sentences reduced. Four of the sentences have since been thrown out.

“In order for the Commonwealth to agree to dismiss the case, Malvo has agreed not to seek any resentencing,” said Charlotte Gomer, press secretary for the Office of the Attorney General. “The life sentences he received in Virginia will remain in place.”

LATEST STORIES: