New webcam lets you track elk in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new webcam allows people to watch for Elk in Virginia from their couch or office.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries launched the “Elk Cam” after two years of work by volunteers and donors.

People can see the elk while they’re active during September and October, as breeding season nears.

The camera is stationed in Buchanan County, which is in Southwest Virginia. It will operate through November.

Between 2012 and 2014, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries brought 75 elk from Kentucky to Buchanan County. The population has grown to about 250 elk.

Those who want to see the elk in person can check out three viewing stations. More information about viewing stations can be found here.

To watch the elk cam, click here.