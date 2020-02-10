New York man killed, 3 seriously injured in Spotsylvania crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A New York man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County over the weekend that also left three others with serious injuries. Virginia State Police said Monday that a medical emergency could have caused the deadly crash.

Authorities responded to Interstate-95 near the 127 mile marker on Feb. 8 at 11:45 p.m. for reports of a fatal crash in the area. The driver of a Dodge Ram van traveling southbound lost control and hit a Suzuki, causing it to run off the road to the left and overturn.

Police identified the driver of the Dodge as 60-year-old Charles Petty, from Brooklyn, New York, who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Petty, who wearing his seat belt, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Three people were in the Suzuki at the time of the crash, police said. The driver, a 42-year-old female from North Haven, Connecticut, and two passengers, a 46-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver was ejected from the car and none of the occupants were wearing their seat belts, police said.

Police said a medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES: