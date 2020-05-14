New zip code data shows which local neighborhoods have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — How many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood?

New data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.

VDH recently released data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

VDH warns that the data is incomplete: The agency doesn’t have zip code data for every coronavirus case in Virginia. This means the number of cases and tests reported by zip code may not match data reported to VDH by local health departments.

VDH reports that they do not have zip code data for 526 COVID-19 positive cases and 22,300 completed tests. The agency also reports that they have tested 2,537 people who live out of state.

VDH also did not release COVID-19 cases for some zip codes — those with between one and four positive results. The agency suppressed this data for privacy purposes.

The zip code with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Virginia is 22191 — Woodbridge — at 722 positive results reported by VDH. This is also the zip code reporting the highest number of completed COVID-19 tests at 2,433.

The data also shows testing encounters based on zip code.

Interested in learning how many COVID-19 cases and completed tests are reported by your zip code? You can use VDH’s interactive map to plug in your zip code or scroll over your neighborhood to find out. The VDH updates the data daily.

